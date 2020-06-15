That's $900 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $30 under our mention from last month and a savings of $585 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
That's $185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3583-5763BLK
Thanks to the included $91 in Rakuten points, that's $342 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" FHD IPS LED-backlit touch display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: n25485dmsumk
That's $18 off and the best price we could find on this newly-released gaming laptop. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3.0GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $20 below our mention in March, $534 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
- AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save 17% off the list price when you apply code "50OFF699". Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Take 35% off items priced $300 or more or 40% off items priced $400 or more with coupon code "DEAL4UDFS". (Or, apply "SHOPNSAVE30" to take 30% off all orders, including items priced less than $300.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
Save at least $24. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 8 ms response time
- VGA DisplayPort
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E2720H
