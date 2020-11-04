New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 7500 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$1,049 $2,070
free shipping

That's $1,021 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
