- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro
Published 12 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $731.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.)
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $50 under our previous mention and $541 under list price today.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $100 under yesterday's mention, $300 off, and the best price we could find.
- You can upgrade to a backlit keyboard for no additional charge.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) BrightView LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YV59AV_1
Apply coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY50" to save 50% off a range of systems. Prices start from $180 after coupon.
- Stock is low on many of these.
- Computers are covered by a 100-day warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
Use coupon code "2020BFDB4" to get this price and save $500 off list.
- 10th gen. Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: 82AU00CXUS
It's a savings of $230 off the list price and tied with the best deal we've seen.
- Choose 512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane memory on the customization page to get the Optane memory at no additional charge.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
It's just over half off at $500 under list price.
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $315 under list and the best price we could find.
- This features a recently-released 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor
- 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $130 below last week's mention, $1,435 off list, and the best price we could find.
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s054l740014usbf
Now is the time to update your office, home office, or student's tech needs. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Note: click the "Deals" tab and then "Coupons" for codes for additional savings on select models.
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $108 under list price.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DBBFDTAFF6" to save $480 off list and get the best price we could find.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $150 off and the best we've seen.
- 7th-Gen. AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
