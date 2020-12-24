New
Dell Technologies · 55 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 7500 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,249 $2,213
free shipping

That's a savings of $964 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
