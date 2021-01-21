New
Dell Technologies · 22 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 7500 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$1,099 $2,070
free shipping

It's $971 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
