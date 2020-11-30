New
Dell Technologies · 55 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 7500 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$1,029 $2,070
free shipping

This new release is already half-price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register