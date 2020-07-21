It's $774 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's $718 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $721 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's the best price we've seen for any open-box or factory-sealed new unit, as well as the second-lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (You'd pay at least $70 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- It comes with a Microsoft-approved 3rd-party stylus.
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
Save up to 50% off a variety of products, including laptops, desktops, and monitors. Even better, select items may be eligible for further discounts via the coupons and deal listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- 35% off the list price via coupon code "SAVE35" on select business PCs and Workstations.
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+. via "50OFF699".
- 5% off select PCs when you finance.
- Exclusions apply.
That's a savings of $211 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5 9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200RPM 3.5" SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best in-stock price today by $65. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- Model: C3224dw
That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $43 under our May mention, $150 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "88147" to put it $20 under our mention from three days ago and at the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $48. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
That's $280 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LED LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
