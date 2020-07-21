New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 7500 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$939 $1,713
It's $774 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
