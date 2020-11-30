New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 7500 10th-Gen i5 Comet Lake 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$799 $1,499
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 12/7/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
