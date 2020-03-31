Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 31 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 7000 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$1,199 $1,999
free shipping

That's $800 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
