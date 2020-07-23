Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Dell Vostro 15 5590 Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 2GB GPU
$699 $1,284
free shipping

That's $585 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7/23/2020
    Verified 7/24/2020
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Home Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register