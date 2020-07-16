It's $585 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10210U 4.2GHz Comet Lake CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 memory
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $106 under list price.
- 7th-gen AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $100 less than our expired mention from yesterday and the best deal we could find.
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $29 under our mention from June, $47 off list, and the best price we could find.
- AMD Ryzen 5-4600H 3.0GHz 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED anti-glare display
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $895 under list price.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake 4-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- Model: 81WE008HUS
Between a combination of timed doorbusters and applicable coupon codes (listed near each system's price), you can save up to $2,159 on over a dozen laptops and desktops.
Apply code "2020JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save up to 50% off a variety of products, including laptops, desktops, and monitors. Even better, select items may be eligible for further discounts via the coupons and deal listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- 35% off the list price via coupon code "SAVE35" on select business PCs and Workstations.
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+. via "50OFF699".
- 5% off select PCs when you finance.
- Exclusions apply.
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today.
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
It's $384 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on laptops, desktops, AIOs, monitors, and more. Even better, the coupon code below snags an extra discount on select PCs.
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+ via code "50OFF699".
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+ via code "50OFF699".
That's the best price we could find by $30.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
It's $65 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2219H
