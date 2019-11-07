New
Dell Small Business · 24 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$889 $1,199
free shipping

That's $300 off, $50 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Don't need Windows Pro? Choose Windows Home to drop the price to $906.10.
  • Use code "DBVLT889" to get this deal.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Buy from Dell Small Business
Details
Comments
  Code "DBVLT889"
