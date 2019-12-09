Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 22 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,713
free shipping

It's a $40 drop since last month and the best we've seen. It's also a massive $864 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 15.6 inch SSD Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register