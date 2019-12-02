Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$709 $1,427
free shipping

It's dropped to half its original list price, which is particularly impressive since it's a newly-released build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
