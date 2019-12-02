Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
It's dropped to half its original list price, which is particularly impressive since it's a newly-released build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Thanks to the credit, that's $54 under September mention, $47 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $177 less than the outright price we saw in August and the best we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also a massive $580 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $100 under our mention from two days ago $330 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $500 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
It's tied as the best price we've seen and the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $58. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $111 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $100 under last month's mention and by far the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's a $60 drop in a month and the best we've seen for this laptop. (It's also a massive $614 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Up until Black Friday, we'd not seen this build drop below $599. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's a $50 drop since last month and the best price we've seen.(At $572 off list, it's also at half its list price!) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
The Dell Home 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. Thanksgiving doorbusters have started and Black Friday doorbusters will be available hourly from 8 am to 10 pm ET on Friday. Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, electronics, and computer accessories with free shipping -- one standout deal is a budget Inspiron 14" laptop for $130. Shop Now at Dell Home
It's $280 cheaper than what any other store is charging, a $91 drop since May, and by far the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's the best deal today by $72 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Prices start at $309 after the coupon, with nearly 30 models to choose from. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Sign In or Register