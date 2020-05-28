Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$779 $999
free shipping

Apply code "Sum999LT5590" to get $648 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "Sum999LT5590 "
  • Expires 5/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
