Dell Technologies · 43 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$679 $1,141
free shipping

That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav155w10p1c5104
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
