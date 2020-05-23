Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$899 $1,199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Sum899LT5590" to get this deal and take $814 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 native resolution anti-glare LED display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "Sum899LT5590 "
  • Expires 5/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
