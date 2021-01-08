It's $805 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
It's $678 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "Extra50" to save $61 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cai153w10p2c258lc
It's $471 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7390" to save 50% off a selection of Dell Latitude 7390 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Use code "WINTERBLAST7490" to get 50% off of a selection of Dell Latitude 7490 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
It's $305 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4001
That's a savings of $964 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $627 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
Apply coupon code "5040SAVE40" to save an extra 40% off a selection of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 5000 SFF Skylake i5 Desktop PC for $323.40 after code "5040SAVE40" ($216 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on a selection of Dell and Alienware desktops, laptops, and all-in-one computers. Shop Now at Dell Home
- $50 off $499 via EXTRA50
- $100 off $999 via EXTRA100
- $150 off $1,499 via EXTRA150
- Pictured is the Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. Core i3 13.3" Laptop for $715.39 via "EXTRA50" ($135 off).
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz
- 5ms response time
- tilt-adjustable stand
- VGA and HDMI port
- Model: S2319NX
It's $101 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register