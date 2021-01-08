New
Dell Technologies · 25 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$979 $1,784
free shipping

It's $805 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
