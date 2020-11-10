It's $607 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $280 under list, $166 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to knock an extra 40% off four laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's $512 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF116" for a savings of $430 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register