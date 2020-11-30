New
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 2GB GPU
$819 $1,641
free shipping

That's a savings of $822 off list price.

Features
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GH Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
