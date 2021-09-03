Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $679
Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop
$679 $1,241
free shipping

Features
  • 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
