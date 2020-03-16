Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 20 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5000 Comet Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$899 $1,713
free shipping

That's $814 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
Core i7 15.6 inch
