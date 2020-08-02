New
Dell Technologies · 14 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 3590 Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop
$569 $1,041
free shipping

That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register