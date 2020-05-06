Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 55 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop
$579 $970
free shipping

That's a savings of $391 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p1c5004
