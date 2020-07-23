New
Dell Technologies · 56 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop
$529 $970
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from a month ago, $441 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 14 inch 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register