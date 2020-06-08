That's $20 below our mention in March, $534 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
- AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's just a strong price in general for a backpack like this. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Camouflage Grey at this price.
- water repellent roll-top
- can fit laptops up to 15.6"
- adjustable straps
- Model: KTF905-MCG
Coupon code "MAY50" takes $69 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Adventure Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join).Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on $75.
- side-access laptop sleeve
- adjustable strap
- holds laptops up to 15.4"
That's $12 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Targus via Walmart.
Clip the on-page $10 off coupon and apply code "BKCGO553" to save $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iFeart via Amazon.
- 6-foot extension cord
- 6.6-foot USB C to C cable
- LED indicator
- foldable plug
- designed for MacBook and iPad (see site for full compatibility)
- Model: MZ87PD-1
Use coupon code "VOSTRO499" to drop the price to $500 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/CD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5090w10ph0105
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $250 under our mention from two weeks ago and $1,421 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Click here for more details on this display.
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution anti-glare display
- connects to your existing PC
- includes pen, pen holder with replacement nibs, and ring totem
Save 17% off the list price when you apply code "50OFF699". Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a solid price for anyone needing a basic system and monitor. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Note that it will automatically add a $50 3-year warranty to cart unless you uncheck it.
- Intel i7 3.4GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor (brands may vary)
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "OPTIPLEX45DEAL" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell Refurbished Store warranty applies.
Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Get this price via coupon code "AWM15R102". That's a savings of $850 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Coffee Lake i7-8750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & dual 512GB SSDs
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
