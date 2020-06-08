New
Dell Technologies · 35 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th-Gen Comet Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$659 $1,213
free shipping

It's a $20 drop since our last mention and the best price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
  • AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptop Accessories Dell Technologies Dell
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
nwilli
link doesn't work
June 8, 2020