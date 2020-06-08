It's a $20 drop since our last mention and the best price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
- AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- for cleaning laptops, tablets and smartphones
- removes fingerprints and smudges from screens and surfaces
- retract the brush and place the storage cover on the pad to keep both ends protected when not in use
It's the best price we could find by $8.
- Sold by QGeeM via Amazon.
- Thunderbolt 3 compatible
- HDMI 4K high resolution
- plug and play
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "98BWR6LP" for a 50% savings.
- Sold by SZpower via Amazon.
- includes USB Type C to USB 3.0 adapter and 6.6-foot USB C-C cable
- supports both USB C and USB A output
- compatible with several Macbooks (see listing for more info)
- Model: SZ-61W-PQ
Excluding padding, that's the best price we could find by $7.
- Available in Black.
- Pad your order over $25 for free shipping, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- padded pocket for 15.6" laptop
- adjustable 60" shoulder strap
- self-repairing zippers
Save on 17 different configurations - including desktops, laptops, all-in-one PCs, and servers - with prices starting at $539 after savings.
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
Coupon code "LDLT659" drops it to $554 off list price.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
That's the lowest price we could find by $31.
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
That's the best price we could find by $30.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find.
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
It's $100 under list price.
- Chrome OS
- 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- Intel Celeron N4020 up to 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
