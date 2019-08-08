New
Dell Small Business · 39 mins ago
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/8/2019
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
New
Dell Small Business · 41 mins ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 55 mins ago
Dell Chromebook 5190 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM
$229 $427
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 5190 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $229 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core N3450 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
HP · 3 days ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$550 $1,020
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $470 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 16GB hard drive
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$460 $700
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" knocks it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, you'd pay $190 more buying directly from Dell.) Buy Now
Tips
- You'll also earn $27.54 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Celeron Dual Tower Server
$549 $863
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $549 with free shipping. That's $70 under our February mention, $314 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It comes without an OS installed.
Features
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$499 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3477-3869BLK
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server
$1,434 $2,762
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server for $1,734.22 Coupon code "SERVER300" cuts it to $1,434.22. With free shipping, that's $1,328 off list and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
Features
- Intel E-2146G Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HD
- four 3.5" drive bays
