New
Dell Small Business · 39 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 16 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register