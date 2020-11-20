New
Dell Technologies · 52 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen. Laptop
$579 $1,070
free shipping

It's $491 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
