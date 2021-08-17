Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $699
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$699 $1,213
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
