Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $649

Save $492 off list price.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $750 below list.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 InfinityEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $11 under our mention from a week ago and $107 off list now.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: nn3505enjuh
Enjoy savings of $77 off the list price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128G SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
That's a savings of $348 off list price.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories.
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's a $100 price low.
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H800G7US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "SAVE35" to get this deal on regular price rugged laptops and tablets.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 5420 i3 Kaby Lake 1080p 14" Rugged Laptop for $1,298.70 after coupon ($699 off).
That's a savings of $418 off list and the best price we could find.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $501 off list price.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-Gen Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9Ghz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $121 off list and the best price we could find.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake 4-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's the best price we could find by $43.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721HN
It's a savings of $264 off the list price and the best deal we could find.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $191 off list price.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $728 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" UHD+ 3840x2400 WLED touch display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
