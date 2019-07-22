Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 3481 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $429 with free shipping. That's $60 under our May mention, $355 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Expires 7/22/2019
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949. Coupon code "SAVE380BIZ" drops it to $569. With free shipping, that's $100 under our expired mention from earlier today, $787 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $60 under our April mention, $568 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5575 AMD Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $149 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $146.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12, although we saw it for $17 less a week ago. Buy Now
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "FIVEMORE" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less in April. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio SmartCast 59.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $499.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $148. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
- voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V605-G3
Dell Small Business takes 42% off select Dell PowerEdge servers via coupon code "SERVER42". (The coupon applies to the original price and overrides previous discounts.) Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $589. Coupon code "SERVER42" cuts that to $539.71. With free shipping, that's $391 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $849 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $578 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz Six Core Desktop Tower PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $263 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel 9th generation Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Sign In or Register