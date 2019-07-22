New
Dell Small Business · 47 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 Kaby Lake i3 Dual 14" Laptop
$429 $784
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 3481 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $429 with free shipping. That's $60 under our May mention, $355 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 7/22/2019
    Published 47 min ago
