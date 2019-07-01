New
Dell Small Business · 27 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5581 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop
$685 $1,141
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $799. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" cuts that to $684.86. With free shipping, that's $457 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 7/1/2019
    Published 27 min ago
