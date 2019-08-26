New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop
$619 $1,141
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5490 Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop for $619 with free shipping. That's $522 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake Quad-Core Processor
  • 1920x1080 native resolution LED-backlit display
  • 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 8GB, onboard, DDR4
  • 802.11ac, 1x1 WiFi, and Bluetooth
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Business 14 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register