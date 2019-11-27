Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 57 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop
$569 $1,141
That's a $50 drop since September, $572 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake Quad-Core Processor
  • 1920x1080 native resolution LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac, 1x1 WiFi, and Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
