Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop
$939 $1,713
That's $774 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Don't need Windows 10 Pro? Switch to Home to cut the price to $906.11.
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav145w10p1c4108
