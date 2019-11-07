New
Dell Small Business · 43 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop
$809 $1,099
free shipping

That's a savings of $761 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DBVLT809" to get this price.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DBVLT809"
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 14 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register