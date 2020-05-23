Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 34 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 14" Laptop
$779 $999
free shipping

Apply code "Sum999LT5490" to drop the price $648 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Code "Sum999LT5490 "
  • Expires 5/23/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
