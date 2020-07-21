New
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 14" Laptop
$709 $1,427
It's $718 under list and the best price we could find.

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
