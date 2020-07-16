New
Dell Technologies · 59 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen i7 14" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM
$849 $1,570
free shipping

It's $721 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register