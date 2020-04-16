Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 50 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen i5 Laptop
$609 $659
free shipping

The coupon shaves an extra $50 off this already heavily-reduced laptop. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • Use code "SAVE50" to get this discount.
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Processor
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • Code "SAVE50 "
  • Expires 4/16/2020
    Published 50 min ago
