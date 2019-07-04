New
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Dell Home · 21 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "AFFDBLTKYL152" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NNkyr5ws126sAFF
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$950 $1,200
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo Flex Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$565 $900
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $674.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $564.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our June mention, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SR000QUS
Walmart · 5 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 22 hrs ago
Dell Military Sale
Extra 15% off
free shipping
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron 3785 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad 17" Laptop
$350 $540
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 17 3785 AMD Ryzen 3 2GHz 17.3" Laptop for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 3 2300U 2GHz quad-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
