Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
  • 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
