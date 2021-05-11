Dell Vostro 14 5402 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $669
Dell Technologies · 53 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5402 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$669 $1,213
free shipping

Save $501 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
