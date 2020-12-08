New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 5401 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$549 $1,213
free shipping

That's a $120 drop since last month and $664 under list price today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/14/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register