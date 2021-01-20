New
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop
$449 $579
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) HD display
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
