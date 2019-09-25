Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $441 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes an extra 50% off its refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 laptops via coupon code "SAVE50E7250", with prices starting at $219.50 after coupon. Plus, the same code bags free shipping for these items. That's tied with our April mention as the highest percent-off discount we've seen for this model. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Gray for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago at $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's a savings of $554 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart TV, bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card, for $769.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $178, factoring in the gift card. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Precision 3630 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $446 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell AMD Radeon RX 550 4GB Graphics Gard for $90.99 with free shipping. That's $39 under last month's mention, $89 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $62.49. Buy Now
That's $414 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $685.32 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $235. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $469 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
