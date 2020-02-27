Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$579 $1,041
free shipping

That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav143w10p1c1107
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
