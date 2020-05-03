Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop w/ 2GB GPU
$629 $1,084
free shipping

That's a $455 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav143w10p1c1109p
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 AMD Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register