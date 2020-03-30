Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 41 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop w/ 1TB HDD
$579 $970
free shipping

That's $391 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
