New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 14" Laptop
$529 $827
free shipping

That's $298 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 5,400 RPM SATA hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3 14 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register